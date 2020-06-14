Apartment List
/
CA
/
campbell
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Campbell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Union
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Campbell
16 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,677
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Campbell
2 Units Available
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,500
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Central Campbell
17 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
207 Malley Way
207 Malley Way, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,295
2166 sqft
Touring Options: *PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
365 N 3rd St 2
365 North 3rd Street, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
903 sqft
Updated condo near downtown Campbell - Property Id: 9507 2BR/1BA - 903sqft - Great area!!! Walk 3 short blocks to Historical Downtown Campbell!! Townhouse style floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
408 Darryl Dr
408 Darryl Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Great Location with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors - This is an ideal location is in the West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Del Marietta-Southwest
12 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Castlemont
24 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Willow Glen
18 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
14665 La Rinconada Dr
14665 La Rinconada Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3624 sqft
Welcome to Los Gatos Living at its finest! This gorgeous single level 5 bedroom 4000+/-sq.ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Willow Glen
1 Unit Available
1254 Ridley Way
1254 Ridley Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2736 sqft
Willow Glen 3 Bedroom Home a few blocks from famous downtown Willow Glen! What a location! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located across the street Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park on a beautiful tree lined street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2598 sqft
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Dry Creek
1 Unit Available
2377 Pauline Drive
2377 Pauline Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, Amazing 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Duplex in San Jose. The property is located in the Cambrian area of San Jose, within walking distance to the Pruneyard in Campbell and eBay Headquarters.
City Guide for Campbell, CA

"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )

Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.

Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Campbell, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Campbell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Campbell 1 BedroomsCampbell 2 BedroomsCampbell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCampbell 3 BedroomsCampbell Accessible ApartmentsCampbell Apartments with Balcony
Campbell Apartments with GarageCampbell Apartments with GymCampbell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCampbell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCampbell Apartments with ParkingCampbell Apartments with Pool
Campbell Apartments with Washer-DryerCampbell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCampbell Furnished ApartmentsCampbell Pet Friendly PlacesCampbell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA
Pleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CampbellWest Campbell
Union

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco