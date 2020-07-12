/
/
/
union
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Union, Campbell, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,237
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Union
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,783
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,812
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2890 Union Ave - Duplex
2890 Union Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
922 sqft
2890 Union Ave San Jose CA 95124 - Be the first to occupy this gorgeous newly remodeled Cambrian home! This 922 sqft home has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1141 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed820fa8f6f1752fadaaa0a This is a well-maintained and updated townhouse with a one car attached garage and one extra permitted parking spot outside.
Results within 5 miles of Union
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,287
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,090
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,150
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,265
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
40 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
58 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACampbell, CALos Gatos, CASaratoga, CACupertino, CAMilpitas, CAEast Foothills, CA