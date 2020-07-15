50 Studio Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
8 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
Central Campbell
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,581
516 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,877
438 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Campbell
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
41 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,691
375 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The James
98 N 1st St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,280
615 sqft
BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,125
520 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,120
560 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Sunol-Midtown
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,140
558 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
13 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,961
400 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
83 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
21 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,944
513 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,885
504 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,230
489 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,185
554 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
16 Units Available
Muir
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
58 Units Available
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,175
569 sqft
Silver Apartments, an LEED Certified Property in San Jose's Midtown district, is a community of brand new apartment homes with luxury on-site amenities and services in an exceptional Silicon Valley location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Sparq
5 East Reed Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,331
530 sqft
Artistic living in downtown San Jose's SoFA District, Sparq is an architectural work of art that caters to those who enjoy having comfortable cafes, restaurants, arts, and entertainment in their backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
500 sqft
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
35 N. 11th Street
35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
375 sqft
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
344 North Third Street
344 North 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,595
250 sqft
344 North Third Street San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this Studio apartment this approximately 250 square feet located in Downtown San Jose in a charming old Victorian house that has been converted to an apartment building.

July 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

July 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Campbell rents declined slightly over the past month

Campbell rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Campbell stand at $1,943 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Campbell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Campbell throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Campbell

    Rent growth in Campbell has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Campbell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Campbell's median two-bedroom rent of $2,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Campbell remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,133, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Campbell than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Campbell is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

