Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Parc at Pruneyard

225 Union Ave · (408) 709-7923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to TWO MONTHS FREE on select homes! Valid on 12-month leases.

Location

225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parc at Pruneyard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
The Parc at Pruneyard is a beautiful apartment community that offers pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Campbell, CA. Our newly renovated homes feature quartz stone countertops, wood flooring, gas range stoves, central heat, and air systems. Our community has a dedicated pet park and a pet spa for your animal family members. We meet all your fitness needs with our 24-hour fitness studio and interactive wellness studio with Fitness on Demand! We are in the heart of California's thriving Silicon Valley, The Parc at Pruneyard is just a short distance from the Pruneyard Shopping Center, Hamilton Plaza, eBay's campus, and the quaint, historic downtown area. Explore the possibilities when you visit our Campbell apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $950, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 pet deposit per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 pet rent for each pet
restrictions: Exotic pets (Birds, Ferrets, Raccoons, Reptiles, Rabbits, Squirrels, Skunks, etc. are not allowed. Breed restrictions: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Cane Corsos, Chow-chows, Dobermans, Dalmatians, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Stafford-shire Terriers, 35lbs are required to live on a first floor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parc at Pruneyard have any available units?
The Parc at Pruneyard has 9 units available starting at $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parc at Pruneyard have?
Some of The Parc at Pruneyard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parc at Pruneyard currently offering any rent specials?
The Parc at Pruneyard is offering the following rent specials: Up to TWO MONTHS FREE on select homes! Valid on 12-month leases.
Is The Parc at Pruneyard pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parc at Pruneyard is pet friendly.
Does The Parc at Pruneyard offer parking?
Yes, The Parc at Pruneyard offers parking.
Does The Parc at Pruneyard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parc at Pruneyard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parc at Pruneyard have a pool?
Yes, The Parc at Pruneyard has a pool.
Does The Parc at Pruneyard have accessible units?
No, The Parc at Pruneyard does not have accessible units.
Does The Parc at Pruneyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parc at Pruneyard has units with dishwashers.
