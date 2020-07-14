The Parc at Pruneyard

Lease Length: 9-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $950, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 pet deposit per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 pet rent for each pet
restrictions: Exotic pets (Birds, Ferrets, Raccoons, Reptiles, Rabbits, Squirrels, Skunks, etc. are not allowed. Breed restrictions: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Cane Corsos, Chow-chows, Dobermans, Dalmatians, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Stafford-shire Terriers, 35lbs are required to live on a first floor.