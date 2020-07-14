Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

The Parc at Pruneyard is a beautiful apartment community that offers pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Campbell, CA. Our newly renovated homes feature quartz stone countertops, wood flooring, gas range stoves, central heat, and air systems. Our community has a dedicated pet park and a pet spa for your animal family members. We meet all your fitness needs with our 24-hour fitness studio and interactive wellness studio with Fitness on Demand! We are in the heart of California's thriving Silicon Valley, The Parc at Pruneyard is just a short distance from the Pruneyard Shopping Center, Hamilton Plaza, eBay's campus, and the quaint, historic downtown area. Explore the possibilities when you visit our Campbell apartments today.