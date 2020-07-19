All apartments in Campbell
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1174 Bismarck Drive

1174 Bismarck Drive · (408) 873-2100 ext. 288
Location

1174 Bismarck Drive, Campbell, CA 95008
West Campbell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1174 Bismarck Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Remodeled duplex, 2 bedroom + office in Campbell - Clean and bright, this 2 bedroom + office home is located on a tree lined street just off Hamilton Ave, near Westgate. It has been totally remodeled throughout with Pergo flooring, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen with a gas stove is open to the living area. A wall A/C unit is located is in the living room and ceiling fans are in the two bedrooms. Enjoy a Barbecue in the back yard that has a covered patio. There is an attached one car garage with extra storage and laundry area. owner can provide internet service for an additional $95 per month. Ready for viewing and occupancy now.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.
Please call our office BEFORE applying.

To apply for this property on line please visit our website. www.rec-rentals.com. Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
DRE CORP LIC# 01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 Bismarck Drive have any available units?
1174 Bismarck Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 Bismarck Drive have?
Some of 1174 Bismarck Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 Bismarck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1174 Bismarck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 Bismarck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1174 Bismarck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Campbell.
Does 1174 Bismarck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1174 Bismarck Drive offers parking.
Does 1174 Bismarck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 Bismarck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 Bismarck Drive have a pool?
No, 1174 Bismarck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1174 Bismarck Drive have accessible units?
No, 1174 Bismarck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 Bismarck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 Bismarck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
