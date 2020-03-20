6078 Palomar Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 BD/3BA Home With 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs - Beautiful home with 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs. Largest Mission del Monte model located on oversized very private lot. Appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave and oven in darling kitchen with bay window. Other notable amenities central air, air conditioning, built-in storage, vaulted ceilings, and an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the great large yard w/covered patio with auto sprinklers. Gardener paid by the landlord.



Near award-winning schools, parks, shopping, and dining in a quiet neighborhood. No HOA.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



