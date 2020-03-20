All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

6078 Palomar Circle

6078 Palomar Circle · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6078 Palomar Circle, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6078 Palomar Circle · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1967 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 BD/3BA Home With 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs - Beautiful home with 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs. Largest Mission del Monte model located on oversized very private lot. Appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave and oven in darling kitchen with bay window. Other notable amenities central air, air conditioning, built-in storage, vaulted ceilings, and an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the great large yard w/covered patio with auto sprinklers. Gardener paid by the landlord.

Near award-winning schools, parks, shopping, and dining in a quiet neighborhood. No HOA.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.
Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5655369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6078 Palomar Circle have any available units?
6078 Palomar Circle has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 6078 Palomar Circle have?
Some of 6078 Palomar Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6078 Palomar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6078 Palomar Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6078 Palomar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6078 Palomar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6078 Palomar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6078 Palomar Circle does offer parking.
Does 6078 Palomar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6078 Palomar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6078 Palomar Circle have a pool?
No, 6078 Palomar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6078 Palomar Circle have accessible units?
No, 6078 Palomar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6078 Palomar Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6078 Palomar Circle has units with dishwashers.
