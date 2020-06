Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Located in the beautiful Teso Robles Community. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spanning 3 floors with an attached two car garage., an open living area, kitchen and dinning area and laundry room. Community amenities include an over sized spa, BBQ area, designated private dog park, a play area, and a recreation center with open gathering area. Centrally located near a shopping area and 101 freeway access. Close to shopping, movie theaters, and parks. Call or Text Nicole at (424) 422-8869