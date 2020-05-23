Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5022 VIA FRESCO Available 07/29/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 4BR/2BATH HOME IN CAMARILLO - Beautiful single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Appointed with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an attached 2-car garage. Features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island, and tile flooring. Other notable amenities plantation shutters throughout, ceiling fan/light in each room, air conditioning perfect for the hot summer days, and a spacious backyard with stamped concrete, lawn area, roses, and palms.



Located near La Mariposa Elementary School. Just a few steps from the peaceful Collegas creek trail and an easy walk to Pitts Ranch Park.



Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE2295961)