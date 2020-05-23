All apartments in Camarillo
Camarillo, CA
5022 VIA FRESCO
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5022 VIA FRESCO

5022 Via Fresco · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Camarillo
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

5022 Via Fresco, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5022 VIA FRESCO · Avail. Jul 29

$3,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5022 VIA FRESCO Available 07/29/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 4BR/2BATH HOME IN CAMARILLO - Beautiful single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Appointed with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an attached 2-car garage. Features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island, and tile flooring. Other notable amenities plantation shutters throughout, ceiling fan/light in each room, air conditioning perfect for the hot summer days, and a spacious backyard with stamped concrete, lawn area, roses, and palms.

Located near La Mariposa Elementary School. Just a few steps from the peaceful Collegas creek trail and an easy walk to Pitts Ranch Park.

Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2295961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 VIA FRESCO have any available units?
5022 VIA FRESCO has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 VIA FRESCO have?
Some of 5022 VIA FRESCO's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 VIA FRESCO currently offering any rent specials?
5022 VIA FRESCO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 VIA FRESCO pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 VIA FRESCO is pet friendly.
Does 5022 VIA FRESCO offer parking?
Yes, 5022 VIA FRESCO does offer parking.
Does 5022 VIA FRESCO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 VIA FRESCO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 VIA FRESCO have a pool?
No, 5022 VIA FRESCO does not have a pool.
Does 5022 VIA FRESCO have accessible units?
No, 5022 VIA FRESCO does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 VIA FRESCO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 VIA FRESCO has units with dishwashers.
