489 MARIPOSA DR Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3BED/2.5BATH Mission Oaks 2 Story Home - Great neighborhood! 3BED/2.5BATH home on a desirable corner location with beautiful brick. This spacious floorplan is appointed with vaulted ceilings, neutral tones carpet, laminate flooring in the large family room with a decorative fireplace. The spacious master suite has a separate sitting area. The kitchen features granite counters. Appliances include stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Other amenities include; laundry area in the attached 2-car garage and a beautifully mature landscaped fenced backyard with a gardener included.



Near Adolfo Camarillo High School and easy freeway access.



Terms- 9 month lease for the first year. The security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



