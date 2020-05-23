All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

489 MARIPOSA DR

489 Mariposa Drive · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

489 Mariposa Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 489 MARIPOSA DR · Avail. Jul 14

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
489 MARIPOSA DR Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3BED/2.5BATH Mission Oaks 2 Story Home - Great neighborhood! 3BED/2.5BATH home on a desirable corner location with beautiful brick. This spacious floorplan is appointed with vaulted ceilings, neutral tones carpet, laminate flooring in the large family room with a decorative fireplace. The spacious master suite has a separate sitting area. The kitchen features granite counters. Appliances include stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Other amenities include; laundry area in the attached 2-car garage and a beautifully mature landscaped fenced backyard with a gardener included.

Near Adolfo Camarillo High School and easy freeway access.

Terms- 9 month lease for the first year. The security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 MARIPOSA DR have any available units?
489 MARIPOSA DR has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 489 MARIPOSA DR have?
Some of 489 MARIPOSA DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 MARIPOSA DR currently offering any rent specials?
489 MARIPOSA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 MARIPOSA DR pet-friendly?
No, 489 MARIPOSA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 489 MARIPOSA DR offer parking?
Yes, 489 MARIPOSA DR does offer parking.
Does 489 MARIPOSA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 MARIPOSA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 MARIPOSA DR have a pool?
No, 489 MARIPOSA DR does not have a pool.
Does 489 MARIPOSA DR have accessible units?
No, 489 MARIPOSA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 489 MARIPOSA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 MARIPOSA DR has units with dishwashers.
