4490 Corte Arbusto Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom house in The Meadows! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with an attached 2 car garage. It is two levels and has a living room, dining room, family room with a fireplace, a spacious kitchen, a half bathroom on the first floor. There are a lot of windows that bring in natural light. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with showers over tubs. There is a spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a loft. It can be used as an office or as additional family room space. The interior has recently been painted and all of the carpets cleaned. This property is located in The Meadows in Mission Oaks. The owner pays the HOA dues, which gives the tenants access to the community pool, spa, once the COVID emergency is lifted and RV/trailer parking. No pets allowed. Available for showings 8/1/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2545226)