Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4490 Corte Arbusto

4490 Corte Arbusto · (805) 482-9800
Location

4490 Corte Arbusto, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4490 Corte Arbusto · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

4490 Corte Arbusto Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom house in The Meadows! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with an attached 2 car garage. It is two levels and has a living room, dining room, family room with a fireplace, a spacious kitchen, a half bathroom on the first floor. There are a lot of windows that bring in natural light. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with showers over tubs. There is a spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a loft. It can be used as an office or as additional family room space. The interior has recently been painted and all of the carpets cleaned. This property is located in The Meadows in Mission Oaks. The owner pays the HOA dues, which gives the tenants access to the community pool, spa, once the COVID emergency is lifted and RV/trailer parking. No pets allowed. Available for showings 8/1/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2545226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4490 Corte Arbusto have any available units?
4490 Corte Arbusto has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 4490 Corte Arbusto have?
Some of 4490 Corte Arbusto's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 Corte Arbusto currently offering any rent specials?
4490 Corte Arbusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 Corte Arbusto pet-friendly?
No, 4490 Corte Arbusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 4490 Corte Arbusto offer parking?
Yes, 4490 Corte Arbusto offers parking.
Does 4490 Corte Arbusto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4490 Corte Arbusto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 Corte Arbusto have a pool?
Yes, 4490 Corte Arbusto has a pool.
Does 4490 Corte Arbusto have accessible units?
No, 4490 Corte Arbusto does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 Corte Arbusto have units with dishwashers?
No, 4490 Corte Arbusto does not have units with dishwashers.

