Camarillo, CA
3395 SHADETREE WAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3395 SHADETREE WAY

3395 Shadetree Way · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
Location

3395 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3395 SHADETREE WAY · Avail. now

$3,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
3 BED /2.5 BATH Condo at Village at the Park - Upgraded end unit in the master-planned community Village at the Park. The kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, decorative tile backsplash, richly stained wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The center island has a breakfast bar, all open to the dining area and family room with a built-in media cabinet. The loft can be used as a media room, playroom, or office. The Master bedroom suite offers a separate oversized tiled shower and deep soaking tub. Attached 2 car garage. Trash and recycling included.

Home is located in Village at the Park a planned community that consists of an elementary school ( Rancho Rosal Elementary), YMCA, community pools, BBQ areas, an exercise facility, parks a sports park, and commercial shops.

Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5829122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 SHADETREE WAY have any available units?
3395 SHADETREE WAY has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3395 SHADETREE WAY have?
Some of 3395 SHADETREE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 SHADETREE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3395 SHADETREE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 SHADETREE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3395 SHADETREE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3395 SHADETREE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3395 SHADETREE WAY does offer parking.
Does 3395 SHADETREE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3395 SHADETREE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 SHADETREE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3395 SHADETREE WAY has a pool.
Does 3395 SHADETREE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3395 SHADETREE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 SHADETREE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 SHADETREE WAY has units with dishwashers.
