3395 SHADETREE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

3 BED /2.5 BATH Condo at Village at the Park - Upgraded end unit in the master-planned community Village at the Park. The kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, decorative tile backsplash, richly stained wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The center island has a breakfast bar, all open to the dining area and family room with a built-in media cabinet. The loft can be used as a media room, playroom, or office. The Master bedroom suite offers a separate oversized tiled shower and deep soaking tub. Attached 2 car garage. Trash and recycling included.



Home is located in Village at the Park a planned community that consists of an elementary school ( Rancho Rosal Elementary), YMCA, community pools, BBQ areas, an exercise facility, parks a sports park, and commercial shops.



Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5829122)