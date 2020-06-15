3389 Shadetree Way

Amenities
Just move right into this wonderful Wickford town home located at desirable Village At The Park. This tri-level home boasts a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and upgraded cabinets, nice plantation shutters, open floor plan, central A/C, upgraded bathrooms, beautiful wood & tile flooring, fabulous views from all the bedrooms, and cozy front patio. You'll enjoy the all amenities the community has to offer and the nearby school, YMCA, sports park, and easy freeway access. A Definite MUST SEE!