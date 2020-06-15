3389 Shadetree Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just move right into this wonderful Wickford town home located at desirable Village At The Park. This tri-level home boasts a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and upgraded cabinets, nice plantation shutters, open floor plan, central A/C, upgraded bathrooms, beautiful wood & tile flooring, fabulous views from all the bedrooms, and cozy front patio. You'll enjoy the all amenities the community has to offer and the nearby school, YMCA, sports park, and easy freeway access. A Definite MUST SEE!