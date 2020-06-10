All apartments in Camarillo
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001

274 Riverdale Ct · (805) 482-3209
Location

274 Riverdale Ct, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community. Newer construction; Living room, dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include: Stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher washer & dryer. Central heating and A/C. Hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Attached 2 one-car garages with driveway parking for 2 cars.

Easy 101 Freeway access. Near shopping, dining, parks, and schools.

The final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3474998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 have any available units?
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 have?
Some of 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 currently offering any rent specials?
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 pet-friendly?
No, 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 offer parking?
Yes, 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 does offer parking.
Does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 have a pool?
No, 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 does not have a pool.
Does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 have accessible units?
No, 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 has units with dishwashers.
