Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community. Newer construction; Living room, dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include: Stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher washer & dryer. Central heating and A/C. Hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Attached 2 one-car garages with driveway parking for 2 cars.



Easy 101 Freeway access. Near shopping, dining, parks, and schools.



The final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3474998)