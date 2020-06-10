All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 205 WESTPARK CT #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
205 WESTPARK CT #302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

205 WESTPARK CT #302

205 Westpark Court · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

205 Westpark Court, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 WESTPARK CT #302 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2nd floor is appointed with the living room, dining room, and kitchen with high/vaulted ceilings; designer upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and recessed lighting. The master bedroom w/walk-in closet; plus 2 additional bedrooms are on the 3rd floor. Other notable amenities include solar-powered, all-electric home will significantly reduce utility bills. Includes water, sewer, and trash; high /vaulted ceilings; Laundry area inside; direct access to the 2 car garage. No community amenities

Live in this fabulous home in a master-planned neighborhood. Near shops, sports parks, walking trails, YMCA & Rancho Rosal Elementary School. Overlooks the greenbelt and YMCA.

Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 have any available units?
205 WESTPARK CT #302 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 have?
Some of 205 WESTPARK CT #302's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 WESTPARK CT #302 currently offering any rent specials?
205 WESTPARK CT #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 WESTPARK CT #302 pet-friendly?
No, 205 WESTPARK CT #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 offer parking?
Yes, 205 WESTPARK CT #302 does offer parking.
Does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 WESTPARK CT #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 have a pool?
No, 205 WESTPARK CT #302 does not have a pool.
Does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 have accessible units?
No, 205 WESTPARK CT #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 WESTPARK CT #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 WESTPARK CT #302 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 WESTPARK CT #302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity