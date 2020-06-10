Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2nd floor is appointed with the living room, dining room, and kitchen with high/vaulted ceilings; designer upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and recessed lighting. The master bedroom w/walk-in closet; plus 2 additional bedrooms are on the 3rd floor. Other notable amenities include solar-powered, all-electric home will significantly reduce utility bills. Includes water, sewer, and trash; high /vaulted ceilings; Laundry area inside; direct access to the 2 car garage. No community amenities



Live in this fabulous home in a master-planned neighborhood. Near shops, sports parks, walking trails, YMCA & Rancho Rosal Elementary School. Overlooks the greenbelt and YMCA.



Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823601)