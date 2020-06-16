17128 Village 17

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 1 story Leisure Village (55+) condo. Pride of ownership everywhere! Upgraded with fresh paint, carpet, tile, wood blinds and smooth ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Master has 2 mirrored closets and ceiling fan. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with tiled showers, and granite vanities. Charming back patio that is open to a quiet greenbelt. Attached garage with laundry. Water, trash, sewer and basic cable included in the rent. Guarded gated entry. Renters insurance required. Available now. Sorry no smokers.