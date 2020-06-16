All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

17128 Village 17

17128 Village 17 · (805) 477-4388
Location

17128 Village 17, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 1 story Leisure Village (55+) condo. Pride of ownership everywhere! Upgraded with fresh paint, carpet, tile, wood blinds and smooth ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Master has 2 mirrored closets and ceiling fan. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with tiled showers, and granite vanities. Charming back patio that is open to a quiet greenbelt. Attached garage with laundry. Water, trash, sewer and basic cable included in the rent. Guarded gated entry. Renters insurance required. Available now. Sorry no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17128 Village 17 have any available units?
17128 Village 17 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 17128 Village 17 have?
Some of 17128 Village 17's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17128 Village 17 currently offering any rent specials?
17128 Village 17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17128 Village 17 pet-friendly?
No, 17128 Village 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 17128 Village 17 offer parking?
Yes, 17128 Village 17 does offer parking.
Does 17128 Village 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17128 Village 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17128 Village 17 have a pool?
No, 17128 Village 17 does not have a pool.
Does 17128 Village 17 have accessible units?
No, 17128 Village 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 17128 Village 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17128 Village 17 has units with dishwashers.
