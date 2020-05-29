All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:16 PM

25440 Prado De Las Peras

25440 Prado De Las Peras · (818) 970-2946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25440 Prado De Las Peras, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
media room
Welcome to The Oaks of Calabasas. This beautifully detailed home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac, just a block from the community center. Features include 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a home theater, bonus playroom, an extended kitchen with center island, Viking appliances, two dishwashers, formal dining with fireplace, living room with fireplace, family room with fireplace, and a large master suite with fireplace. The courtyard patio is perfect for entertaining. The lush grounds include a large, private pool, spa, waterfall, manicured lawn, and is very private. Features include tile floors, beamed ceilings, several built-in amenities, french doors, a smart home system with audio controls, multi-zone built-in speakers and controlled lighting. Don't miss out on leasing inside the gates of an award-winning Calabasas neighborhood! All home theater furniture/equipment plus all outdoor furniture included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25440 Prado De Las Peras have any available units?
25440 Prado De Las Peras has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25440 Prado De Las Peras have?
Some of 25440 Prado De Las Peras's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25440 Prado De Las Peras currently offering any rent specials?
25440 Prado De Las Peras isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25440 Prado De Las Peras pet-friendly?
No, 25440 Prado De Las Peras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25440 Prado De Las Peras offer parking?
No, 25440 Prado De Las Peras does not offer parking.
Does 25440 Prado De Las Peras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25440 Prado De Las Peras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25440 Prado De Las Peras have a pool?
Yes, 25440 Prado De Las Peras has a pool.
Does 25440 Prado De Las Peras have accessible units?
No, 25440 Prado De Las Peras does not have accessible units.
Does 25440 Prado De Las Peras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25440 Prado De Las Peras has units with dishwashers.
