25440 Prado De Las Peras

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub media room

Welcome to The Oaks of Calabasas. This beautifully detailed home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac, just a block from the community center. Features include 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a home theater, bonus playroom, an extended kitchen with center island, Viking appliances, two dishwashers, formal dining with fireplace, living room with fireplace, family room with fireplace, and a large master suite with fireplace. The courtyard patio is perfect for entertaining. The lush grounds include a large, private pool, spa, waterfall, manicured lawn, and is very private. Features include tile floors, beamed ceilings, several built-in amenities, french doors, a smart home system with audio controls, multi-zone built-in speakers and controlled lighting. Don't miss out on leasing inside the gates of an award-winning Calabasas neighborhood! All home theater furniture/equipment plus all outdoor furniture included.