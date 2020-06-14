Apartment List
104 Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA with garage

Moorpark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
11757 Villageview Court
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1407 sqft
11757 Villageview Court Available 07/01/20 11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
4141 Brookcrest Court
4141 Brookcrest Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Contact LA Linda Mills 805-402-2277 Traditions townhome - light and bright end unit with two balconies, 2 Bedrooms (closet added to 2nd) and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with fireplace, views.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
14810 Blue Ridge Court
14810 Blue Ridge Court, Moorpark, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3211 sqft
Welcome Home Cherry Hill to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, 3211 square ft. home on a cul-de-sac in gated community at The Moorpark Highlands located on a large premium lot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
6516 Pinnacle Court
6516 Pinnacle Court, Moorpark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2672 sqft
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
15210 Campus Park Drive
15210 Campus Park Drive, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
975 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautifully updated ground level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Varsity Park Village corner unit condo. Open kitchen with newer refinished cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator with an adjacent dining room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Simi Valley Town Center
36 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4317 Sand Canyon Road
4317 Sand Canyon Road, Ventura County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1100 sqft
1 bedroom guest house in Somis! - This property is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with air conditioning and a large 1 car garage. It is single level and has a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and a built in bookshelf.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1216 Patricia #213
1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1848 Rock Spring Street
1848 Rock Spring Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2673 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus huge Bonus room located in the gated community of Rancho Conejo. Features light, bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in Living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
4109 sqft
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
2514 Montecito Avenue
2514 Montecito Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4400 sqft
This lovely executive home is located behind the gates of Estates at North Pointe. Main features of this home include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus an office and media room. The garages are both 2-car garage with direct access, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
3065 Starling Avenue
3065 Starling Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3065 Starling Avenue in Thousand Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1689 Amador Lane
1689 Amador Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1679 sqft
Vacation from home! Entertainers paradise complete with pool, bar and palm trees. Sparkling pool has just been re-surfaced with micro pebble tech and has locking child safety-gate.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9371 Stockton Road
9371 Stockton Road, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2774 sqft
Your own "Biggest Little Farm!" Are you looking for the ultimate breeding and training facility for your horses? This incredible 21+acre property features a 58-Stall, 16,230 square foot barn with four 2-story tack rooms, a 4-stall grooming station,

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
408 Country Club Drive
408 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1605 sqft
Amazing location, and desirable layout with downstairs master bedroom. Open concept with large living room and kitchen. Also amazing pool and spa and club house with attached two car garage and laundry room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
24 Canfield Court
24 Canfield Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1816 sqft
Great large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard located in Cul De Sac. Family room, Great kitchen,Fireplace, Cathedral ceilings Two car garage,Great layout, newer flooring. furnace and Air conditioning. Large yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
152 Tennyson Street
152 Tennyson Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1431 sqft
Location, Location, Location. REdone 3 bedroom two bath home with an great location.. Close to schools, shopping and the freeways. Single story home newly painted and updated kitchen with a large backyard and build in barbeque.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moorpark, CA

Moorpark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

