23477 Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill tennis court

Beautifully remodeled modern farmhouse situated at the top of a private culdesac in one of Calabasas' premier gated communities. Highlights of this 5 bed, 5 bath house include a state of the art chef's kitchen that flows into a great room with 20 foot high ceilings and oversized La Cantina pocket doors which open to an adjacent outdoor living space with spectacular views. Just off the kitchen is a formal dining room with a gas fireplace as well as a temperature controlled wine cellar underneath the staircase. Upstairs features a spacious master bed, bath and walk-in closet along with 3 additional guest bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a custom shoe closet. Additional highlights of the home include 9-inch plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout, 72-inch Thermador refrigerators, a 48-inch, 6 burner range with double ovens and griddle, a downstairs bedroom with en-suite full bath and adjacent putting green outside, a large backyard entertaining space complete with a BBQ, gazebo and gas fire pit. Community also features a full-sized tennis and pickleball court along with a half-basketball court.