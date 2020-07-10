All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

23477 Palm Drive

23477 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23477 Palm Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Clairidge

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled modern farmhouse situated at the top of a private culdesac in one of Calabasas' premier gated communities. Highlights of this 5 bed, 5 bath house include a state of the art chef's kitchen that flows into a great room with 20 foot high ceilings and oversized La Cantina pocket doors which open to an adjacent outdoor living space with spectacular views. Just off the kitchen is a formal dining room with a gas fireplace as well as a temperature controlled wine cellar underneath the staircase. Upstairs features a spacious master bed, bath and walk-in closet along with 3 additional guest bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a custom shoe closet. Additional highlights of the home include 9-inch plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout, 72-inch Thermador refrigerators, a 48-inch, 6 burner range with double ovens and griddle, a downstairs bedroom with en-suite full bath and adjacent putting green outside, a large backyard entertaining space complete with a BBQ, gazebo and gas fire pit. Community also features a full-sized tennis and pickleball court along with a half-basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23477 Palm Drive have any available units?
23477 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23477 Palm Drive have?
Some of 23477 Palm Drive's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23477 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23477 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23477 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23477 Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23477 Palm Drive offer parking?
No, 23477 Palm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23477 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23477 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23477 Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23477 Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 23477 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 23477 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23477 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23477 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
