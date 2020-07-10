23477 Palm Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled modern farmhouse situated at the top of a private culdesac in one of Calabasas' premier gated communities. Highlights of this 5 bed, 5 bath house include a state of the art chef's kitchen that flows into a great room with 20 foot high ceilings and oversized La Cantina pocket doors which open to an adjacent outdoor living space with spectacular views. Just off the kitchen is a formal dining room with a gas fireplace as well as a temperature controlled wine cellar underneath the staircase. Upstairs features a spacious master bed, bath and walk-in closet along with 3 additional guest bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a custom shoe closet. Additional highlights of the home include 9-inch plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout, 72-inch Thermador refrigerators, a 48-inch, 6 burner range with double ovens and griddle, a downstairs bedroom with en-suite full bath and adjacent putting green outside, a large backyard entertaining space complete with a BBQ, gazebo and gas fire pit. Community also features a full-sized tennis and pickleball court along with a half-basketball court.