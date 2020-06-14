Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

97 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA with garage

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3734 Summershore Lane
3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1364 sqft
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
4012 Whitesail Circle
4012 Whitesail Circle, Westlake Village, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2732 sqft
Lake Living At Its Best!! Welcome To This Beautifully Remodeled Four Bedroom, Three Bath + Office/Den Traditional Home Located In The Exclusive 24-Hour Guard Gated Westlake Island.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
4311 Beaucroft Court
4311 Beaucroft Court, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1685 sqft
Lock box on front door. Home is vacant, please lock all doors when leaving.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1224 Landsburn Circle
1224 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
924 sqft
1224 Landsburn Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Westlake Village! Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1218 S Westlake Boulevard
1218 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1626 sqft
LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE. This 2-story gorgeous remodeled townhome is located in the prestigious Westlake Bay. This rare gem boasts close to 1700 sf of living with 2 bed, 2 1/2 baths w/loft overlooking the lake.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1300 Lakewood Court
1300 Lakewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1144 sqft
Highly upgraded Northshore Home is a must see. Everything done to the nines; Venetian Plaster walls and tile flooring greet you into high ceiling living room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1192 Kirkford Way
1192 Kirk Ford Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1020 sqft
Awesome location! Remodeled single story unit. New laminate floors, remodeled kitchen with solid surface counters and stainless appliances. Centrally located within the complex near common grass area. 3 bedroom 2 full baths, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2963 Shadow Brook Lane
2963 Shadow Brook Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2243 sqft
Live in Westlake Village's premier townhome community! Walk to restaurants, stores, theater and shopping! This is an entertainer's delight! Quietly located in the center of the complex with a backyard patio that backs the waterscape stream with a

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28152 Driver Ave
28152 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1429 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900 This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019.
City Guide for Westlake Village, CA

Westlake Village, CA is the filming place of a number of different famed movies and television shows, such as "Robin Hood" and "Laredo," as well as "Tarzan," "Gunsmoke," and "Bonanza."

If you like the idea of living in Los Angeles County, just north of Malibu and 20 minutes from the beach, Westlake Village is worth a look. With only 8,270 people, it's pretty tiny, but it is also conveniently located between the US 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westlake Village, CA

Westlake Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

