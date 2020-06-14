Apartment List
/
CA
/
agoura hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA with garage

Agoura Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28152 Driver Ave
28152 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1429 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900 This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Village
1 Unit Available
28625 Quaint Street
28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
28625 Quaint Street Available 06/15/20 Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5241 Colodny Drive
5241 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1740 sqft
Newer Luxury Townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All upgraded. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances. Master suites, master bath with sep. tub and shower.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Old Agoura
1 Unit Available
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5249 Colodny Drive
5249 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
981 sqft
Very clean unit in desirable townhome development. A minute drive from the 101 for easy access. Backroad leads to Agoura High School and Kanan Road. Private front patio to relax on those stressful days.
Results within 1 mile of Agoura Hills
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
342 Oak Hills Drive
342 Oak Hills Drive, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2212 sqft
Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Saratoga Ranch
1 Unit Available
26902 Calamine Drive
26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2322 sqft
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1224 Landsburn Circle
1224 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
924 sqft
1224 Landsburn Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Westlake Village! Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5766 Oak Bank Trail
5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1238 sqft
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
undefined
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Agoura Hills, CA

Agoura Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAgoura Hills 3 BedroomsAgoura Hills Accessible ApartmentsAgoura Hills Apartments under $1,800Agoura Hills Apartments under $2,000
Agoura Hills Apartments under $2,200Agoura Hills Apartments with BalconyAgoura Hills Apartments with GarageAgoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAgoura Hills Apartments with Parking
Agoura Hills Apartments with PoolAgoura Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerAgoura Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsAgoura Hills Furnished ApartmentsAgoura Hills Luxury PlacesAgoura Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons