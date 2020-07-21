26078 Redbluff Drive

Amenities
Calabasas 4 bedroom 3 bath in highly sought after Las Virgenes school district. Wood floors, new carpets and new paint throughout. New window treatments and very clean throughout. . Large 12,000+ lot with big back yard and 2562 square feet of living space. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and new gas range adjoins an open family/dining room. One bedroom down with own bath and 3 up. Master is very large with vaulted ceilings. Huge 20 x 20 bonus room overlooks living room with fireplace and entertainers wet bar. Large covered patio for those evening BBQ's or just quiet times relaxing. North of 101 freeway off of Las Virgenes Rd. Enter Parkmor to Redbluff. Ready for a new tenant.