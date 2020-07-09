4352 Park Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

A positive change for you from busy City Life: choose greenery and privacy while retaining access to all conveniences! Exceptional opportunity, bst priced in Classic Calabasas! Immaculate 4+2.5, individually-gated hme w/breathtaking panoramic Views on private cul-de-sac. Luminous, remodeled & upgraded throughout: contemporary decor & neutral palette w/ nwer interior & exterior paint, smooth ceilings, open floorplan. High ceilings in LR & bdrms, newer double-pane sliding glass drs, newer windows, wide-plank wood-style floors. Elegant LR w/ Fireplace & private courtyard, opening up to welcoming den w/wetbar. Bright FD w/new chandelier adjoining Ktchn w/quartz center island, newer stainless steel appliances & undermounted sink. Lavish glass doors, view windows, FR adjacent to spacious Ktchn w/convenient home management ctr. Interior laundry Rm.



Upstairs bedrooms joyfully flooded w/ natural sunlight, East-West exposure. Cheerful large secondary bth w/double sinks. Wnderful Mstr Suite w/ magnificent Lake, greenery & twinkling city light Views. Newer Mstr bth w/ double sinks, dble closets & oversize marble shower. Dry-walled garage, cld be extra office space. Abundant grassy areas. Privileged location in Heart of Calabasas, private lake w/ 2 mile waterfront promenade, walk to Tennis & Swim Ctr, entertainment/shopping resort of The Commons, Trader's Joe, Old Twn Calabasas. Acclaimed Las Virgenes Schools. Credit, references, prf of funds required, drive by 1st recommended