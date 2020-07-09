All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 5810 Las Virgenes Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
5810 Las Virgenes Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

5810 Las Virgenes Road

5810 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5810 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
pool
Amazing private bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Calabasas. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 13th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Las Virgenes Road have any available units?
5810 Las Virgenes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 Las Virgenes Road have?
Some of 5810 Las Virgenes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Las Virgenes Road currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Las Virgenes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Las Virgenes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Las Virgenes Road is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Las Virgenes Road offer parking?
No, 5810 Las Virgenes Road does not offer parking.
Does 5810 Las Virgenes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 Las Virgenes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Las Virgenes Road have a pool?
Yes, 5810 Las Virgenes Road has a pool.
Does 5810 Las Virgenes Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5810 Las Virgenes Road has accessible units.
Does 5810 Las Virgenes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Las Virgenes Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts