5747 Parkmor Road

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace

Price Negotiable based on lease terms-Absolutely Stunning! VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS, Unobstructed panoramic mountain views with complete privacy. Enjoy inspiring sunsets and the breeze of the ocean while sitting in your sparkling pool. Just minutes to the 101 Frwy, minutes to beautiful beaches of Malibu, great shops and restaurants at the prestigious Calabasas Commons. Home sits directly across the famous Mont Calabasas prestigious homes. This home is an entertainer’s paradise with an open and inviting floor plan. Completely remodeled this four bedroom, 3.5 bath home includes two large master suites, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs with views from every room and an indoor Jacuzzi in the master suite. This home offers an office with a balcony and lovely views. An absolute must see in the Las Virgenes School District. As per Assessor home built 1964-as per seller home completely torn down and rebuilt in 1997.