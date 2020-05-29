All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 5747 Parkmor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
5747 Parkmor Road
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

5747 Parkmor Road

5747 Parkmor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5747 Parkmor Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Price Negotiable based on lease terms-Absolutely Stunning! VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS, Unobstructed panoramic mountain views with complete privacy. Enjoy inspiring sunsets and the breeze of the ocean while sitting in your sparkling pool. Just minutes to the 101 Frwy, minutes to beautiful beaches of Malibu, great shops and restaurants at the prestigious Calabasas Commons. Home sits directly across the famous Mont Calabasas prestigious homes. This home is an entertainer’s paradise with an open and inviting floor plan. Completely remodeled this four bedroom, 3.5 bath home includes two large master suites, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs with views from every room and an indoor Jacuzzi in the master suite. This home offers an office with a balcony and lovely views. An absolute must see in the Las Virgenes School District. As per Assessor home built 1964-as per seller home completely torn down and rebuilt in 1997.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5747 Parkmor Road have any available units?
5747 Parkmor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5747 Parkmor Road have?
Some of 5747 Parkmor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5747 Parkmor Road currently offering any rent specials?
5747 Parkmor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 Parkmor Road pet-friendly?
No, 5747 Parkmor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5747 Parkmor Road offer parking?
No, 5747 Parkmor Road does not offer parking.
Does 5747 Parkmor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5747 Parkmor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 Parkmor Road have a pool?
Yes, 5747 Parkmor Road has a pool.
Does 5747 Parkmor Road have accessible units?
No, 5747 Parkmor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 Parkmor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5747 Parkmor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts