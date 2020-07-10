4349 Park Alisal

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A place to call home and you won't be disappointed to see this 4 bedroom three and a half bath updated home with quality design and conveniently located to Calabasas charming shops and parks. The master bedroom has been expanded to include a wonderful sitting room area. The downstairs bedroom is currently being used as an office that is on en-suite and has its own patio area as well. The home is surrounded by open space and privacy. The Remodeled kitchen is ready for the finest dining, with professional stainless steel Viking appliances and an eat-in area, with French doors opening to outside. The dining area has pass through bar to outside. The game /family room includes custom built in seating and a wet bar offering a welcome environment. Backyard amenities include custom barbecue with lighting, beautiful landscaping, outdoor fireplace, water fountain, hacienda style patio with tile flooring, private open space with beautiful Oak trees and canyon view. Don't wait as it will be gone.

To schedule a private showing call Cindee Zabner Direct 818-517-0018