4338 Oak Glen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Calabasas! - This is a beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas. Located off of Las Virgenes, just west of the 101 freeway. You are very close to shopping, great schools and great restaurants! Some of the features include: Formal Living Room with Fireplace Family Room off Kitchen Huge Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space All appliances Included! Full bathroom and bedroom on First Floor Two Bedrooms both with bathrooms upstairs Large Master Bath with double sinks Garage can be used as additional room or as a garage! Dry Sauna Large outdoor spaces lots of room for kids and entertaining Cork and Carpet floors throughout Central AC and Heat.



The Details:

Gardner is paid by owner

Tenant pays Utilities

Small pet may be considered with extra deposit

One Year minimum lease



This property is shown by appointment.



