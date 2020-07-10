All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

4338 Oak Glen St

4338 Oak Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4338 Oak Glen Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Stone Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Calabasas! - This is a beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas. Located off of Las Virgenes, just west of the 101 freeway. You are very close to shopping, great schools and great restaurants! Some of the features include: Formal Living Room with Fireplace Family Room off Kitchen Huge Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space All appliances Included! Full bathroom and bedroom on First Floor Two Bedrooms both with bathrooms upstairs Large Master Bath with double sinks Garage can be used as additional room or as a garage! Dry Sauna Large outdoor spaces lots of room for kids and entertaining Cork and Carpet floors throughout Central AC and Heat.

The Details:
Gardner is paid by owner
Tenant pays Utilities
Small pet may be considered with extra deposit
One Year minimum lease

This property is shown by appointment.

(RLNE4233434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 Oak Glen St have any available units?
4338 Oak Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4338 Oak Glen St have?
Some of 4338 Oak Glen St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 Oak Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
4338 Oak Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 Oak Glen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4338 Oak Glen St is pet friendly.
Does 4338 Oak Glen St offer parking?
Yes, 4338 Oak Glen St offers parking.
Does 4338 Oak Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 Oak Glen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 Oak Glen St have a pool?
No, 4338 Oak Glen St does not have a pool.
Does 4338 Oak Glen St have accessible units?
No, 4338 Oak Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 Oak Glen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4338 Oak Glen St does not have units with dishwashers.
