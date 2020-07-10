4316 Park Arroyo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Located in the beautiful Gated Creekside Calabasas, this two story home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 and a half bathrooms with wooden floors and tile. The updated kitchen features beautiful cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a breakfast nook, as well as a formal dining room, perfect for special occasions. The spacious master bedroom is located on the main floor and connected with a private bathroom which is also updated, featuring beautiful cabinetry as well as walk-in shower, bathtub and two his and her closets.

