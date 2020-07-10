All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4316 Park Arroyo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4316 Park Arroyo
Last updated March 17 2019 at 4:40 AM

4316 Park Arroyo

4316 Park Arroyo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4316 Park Arroyo, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the beautiful Gated Creekside Calabasas, this two story home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 and a half bathrooms with wooden floors and tile. The updated kitchen features beautiful cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a breakfast nook, as well as a formal dining room, perfect for special occasions. The spacious master bedroom is located on the main floor and connected with a private bathroom which is also updated, featuring beautiful cabinetry as well as walk-in shower, bathtub and two his and her closets.
Located in the beautiful Gated Creekside Calabasas, this two story home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 and a half bathrooms with wooden floors and tile. The updated kitchen features beautiful cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a breakfast nook, as well as a formal dining room, perfect for special occasions. The spacious master bedroom is located on the main floor and connected with a private bathroom which is also updated, featuring beautiful cabinetry as well as walk-in shower, bathtub and two his and her closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Park Arroyo have any available units?
4316 Park Arroyo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Park Arroyo have?
Some of 4316 Park Arroyo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Park Arroyo currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Park Arroyo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Park Arroyo pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Park Arroyo is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Park Arroyo offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Park Arroyo offers parking.
Does 4316 Park Arroyo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Park Arroyo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Park Arroyo have a pool?
No, 4316 Park Arroyo does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Park Arroyo have accessible units?
No, 4316 Park Arroyo does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Park Arroyo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Park Arroyo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts