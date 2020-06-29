4273 Las Virgenes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Wonderful sought out unit in the Malibu Canyon Villas. This fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit has everything you need! This two townhome welcomes you into a spacious and bright living room featuring a stone fireplace and tile flooring throughout. Beautiful upgraded white rustic kitchen with all the appliances included. Two car direct access garage, with full size separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Private patio off the living room is perfect for relaxing outdoors in your own tranquil space. Complex features 2 separate pool areas with spas. Front pool area has large deck with built-in BBQ and grassy area. Ample guest parking. New walking trail going in by the creek directly behind complex with private access. Price includes water and trash and earthquake insurance. insurance. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and outdoor recreation at Malibu Creek State Park and only 8 miles to beach. MUST SEE!