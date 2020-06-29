All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4273 Las Virgenes Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4273 Las Virgenes Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

4273 Las Virgenes Road

4273 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4273 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Wonderful sought out unit in the Malibu Canyon Villas. This fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit has everything you need! This two townhome welcomes you into a spacious and bright living room featuring a stone fireplace and tile flooring throughout. Beautiful upgraded white rustic kitchen with all the appliances included. Two car direct access garage, with full size separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Private patio off the living room is perfect for relaxing outdoors in your own tranquil space. Complex features 2 separate pool areas with spas. Front pool area has large deck with built-in BBQ and grassy area. Ample guest parking. New walking trail going in by the creek directly behind complex with private access. Price includes water and trash and earthquake insurance. insurance. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and outdoor recreation at Malibu Creek State Park and only 8 miles to beach. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4273 Las Virgenes Road have any available units?
4273 Las Virgenes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4273 Las Virgenes Road have?
Some of 4273 Las Virgenes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4273 Las Virgenes Road currently offering any rent specials?
4273 Las Virgenes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4273 Las Virgenes Road pet-friendly?
No, 4273 Las Virgenes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4273 Las Virgenes Road offer parking?
Yes, 4273 Las Virgenes Road offers parking.
Does 4273 Las Virgenes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4273 Las Virgenes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4273 Las Virgenes Road have a pool?
Yes, 4273 Las Virgenes Road has a pool.
Does 4273 Las Virgenes Road have accessible units?
No, 4273 Las Virgenes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4273 Las Virgenes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4273 Las Virgenes Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts