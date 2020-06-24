All apartments in Calabasas
Calabasas, CA
4271 Las Virgenes Road
4271 Las Virgenes Road

4271 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Calabasas
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4271 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Malibu Canyon Villa Town Home! Quite, private location in the back (away from Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon) of the Malibu Canyon Villa complex. The second largest floor plan in the community 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1137 SqFt 'Colony' model built 1986. Located in award-winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Easy walk to AE Wright Middle School, the dog park, and DeAnza Park. Minutes to Malibu and the beach. Brand new hard wood floors through out, high vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in living room. Bay window kitchen, separate dining area, sliding glass door to private patio leading to the 2 car private garage. This is the best in the Malibu Canyon area of Calabasas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Las Virgenes Road have any available units?
4271 Las Virgenes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 Las Virgenes Road have?
Some of 4271 Las Virgenes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Las Virgenes Road currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Las Virgenes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Las Virgenes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4271 Las Virgenes Road is pet friendly.
Does 4271 Las Virgenes Road offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Las Virgenes Road offers parking.
Does 4271 Las Virgenes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 Las Virgenes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Las Virgenes Road have a pool?
No, 4271 Las Virgenes Road does not have a pool.
Does 4271 Las Virgenes Road have accessible units?
No, 4271 Las Virgenes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Las Virgenes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4271 Las Virgenes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
