4271 Las Virgenes Road

Gorgeous Malibu Canyon Villa Town Home! Quite, private location in the back (away from Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon) of the Malibu Canyon Villa complex. The second largest floor plan in the community 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1137 SqFt 'Colony' model built 1986. Located in award-winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Easy walk to AE Wright Middle School, the dog park, and DeAnza Park. Minutes to Malibu and the beach. Brand new hard wood floors through out, high vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in living room. Bay window kitchen, separate dining area, sliding glass door to private patio leading to the 2 car private garage. This is the best in the Malibu Canyon area of Calabasas.