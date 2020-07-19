4261 TEMMA Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Luxurious living in this impressive Old World Traditional estate located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the exclusive gated community of Calabasas Country Estates. At just over 10,000 Sq Ft, this custom home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, professional chefs kitchen with Thermador professional appliances and Subzero refrigerator and freezer. A gracious formal living room, gracious formal dining room, library, 12 seat theater and gaming room with wet bar. Gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Private master suite with sumptuous bath and private viewing balcony. Expansive private yard includes a custom pool with a swim up bar and spa, sports court and guest house with 2 bed / 2 bath. Sprawling grounds & lush gardens envelop this remarkable home.