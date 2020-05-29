4261 Las Virgenes Road

Amenities

Move-in ready! Malibu Canyon Villas largest floor plan ''Dune'' available now. This 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath 2 story home features newly professionally painted interior, wood & slate tile flooring downstairs, large living room with gas fireplace, separate dining area and beautifully upgraded kitchen. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, slate backsplash, lots of beautiful wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Nice size master bedroom with lots of natural light andlarge updated master bath that has travertine, separate vanity area, closet and full tub/shower area. Inside laundry closet w/stackable hook-ups, detached 2 car garage with automatic door. Private patio off dining room. Complex has 2 pools, spas, trash & water included. Prime location in award winning Las Virgenes School District (Lupin Hill, AE Wright, Calabasas High School), easy fwy access, close to shopping, restaurants and endless hiking & biking trails. Near Malibu Canyon State Park and Malibu beaches. Come make it yours!