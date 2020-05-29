All apartments in Calabasas
4261 Las Virgenes Road

4261 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Location

4261 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready! Malibu Canyon Villas largest floor plan ''Dune'' available now. This 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath 2 story home features newly professionally painted interior, wood & slate tile flooring downstairs, large living room with gas fireplace, separate dining area and beautifully upgraded kitchen. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, slate backsplash, lots of beautiful wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Nice size master bedroom with lots of natural light andlarge updated master bath that has travertine, separate vanity area, closet and full tub/shower area. Inside laundry closet w/stackable hook-ups, detached 2 car garage with automatic door. Private patio off dining room. Complex has 2 pools, spas, trash & water included. Prime location in award winning Las Virgenes School District (Lupin Hill, AE Wright, Calabasas High School), easy fwy access, close to shopping, restaurants and endless hiking & biking trails. Near Malibu Canyon State Park and Malibu beaches. Come make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

