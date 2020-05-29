4213 Prado De La Puma

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den. The elegant floor plan with expansive foyer, offers a light filled grand living room with double height ceilings, and spectacular gourmet center island kitchen with circular breakfast nook overlooking the rear grounds. Expansive backyard features a swimmers pool with mosaic accents, romantic spa, dramatic water feature, barbeque island, and large grassy area all showcasing the breathtaking mountain, canyon, and city views.

Agent Remarks : Please submit tenant credit report, rental application with the lease agreement.Please note security deposit for furniture required.