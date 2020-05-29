All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4213 Prado De La Puma

4213 Prado De La Puma · (818) 402-4442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$23,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den. The elegant floor plan with expansive foyer, offers a light filled grand living room with double height ceilings, and spectacular gourmet center island kitchen with circular breakfast nook overlooking the rear grounds. Expansive backyard features a swimmers pool with mosaic accents, romantic spa, dramatic water feature, barbeque island, and large grassy area all showcasing the breathtaking mountain, canyon, and city views.
Agent Remarks : Please submit tenant credit report, rental application with the lease agreement.Please note security deposit for furniture required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Prado De La Puma have any available units?
4213 Prado De La Puma has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Prado De La Puma have?
Some of 4213 Prado De La Puma's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Prado De La Puma currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Prado De La Puma isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Prado De La Puma pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Prado De La Puma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4213 Prado De La Puma offer parking?
No, 4213 Prado De La Puma does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Prado De La Puma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Prado De La Puma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Prado De La Puma have a pool?
Yes, 4213 Prado De La Puma has a pool.
Does 4213 Prado De La Puma have accessible units?
No, 4213 Prado De La Puma does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Prado De La Puma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Prado De La Puma has units with dishwashers.
