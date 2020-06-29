4139 Meadow Lark Drive

Amenities

This beautiful light-filled 5 BR | 3 BA home, located in the heart of Calabasas, features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and a desirable open concept flow. Gorgeous white kitchen boasts high-end stainless-steel appliances, a Viking cooktop, quartz countertops, abundant storage and opens to a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace and custom built-ins. The master features an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, an oversized shower and a walk-in closet, and offers a tranquil view of the lovely backyard. Secondary bedrooms, one currently converted to an office with built-in desk and bookcases, are light and bright and generous in size. The backyard is private and serene and perfect for entertaining, with a sparkling pool and spa, ample patio and deck space and a charming gazebo. Conveniently located close to award-winning LVUSD schools, The Commons at Calabasas, The Village at Topanga, easy freeway access and a short drive to the beach.