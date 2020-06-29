All apartments in Calabasas
4139 Meadow Lark Drive

4139 Meadow Lark Drive
Calabasas
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4139 Meadow Lark Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This beautiful light-filled 5 BR | 3 BA home, located in the heart of Calabasas, features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and a desirable open concept flow. Gorgeous white kitchen boasts high-end stainless-steel appliances, a Viking cooktop, quartz countertops, abundant storage and opens to a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace and custom built-ins. The master features an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, an oversized shower and a walk-in closet, and offers a tranquil view of the lovely backyard. Secondary bedrooms, one currently converted to an office with built-in desk and bookcases, are light and bright and generous in size. The backyard is private and serene and perfect for entertaining, with a sparkling pool and spa, ample patio and deck space and a charming gazebo. Conveniently located close to award-winning LVUSD schools, The Commons at Calabasas, The Village at Topanga, easy freeway access and a short drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive have any available units?
4139 Meadow Lark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive have?
Some of 4139 Meadow Lark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4139 Meadow Lark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4139 Meadow Lark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 Meadow Lark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4139 Meadow Lark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive offer parking?
No, 4139 Meadow Lark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 Meadow Lark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4139 Meadow Lark Drive has a pool.
Does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4139 Meadow Lark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 Meadow Lark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4139 Meadow Lark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
