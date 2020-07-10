4111 MOURNING DOVE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled and private home located in the Las Virgines Unified School District of Calabasas and w/in walking distance to Calabasas High. This 4/4 features high ceilings and modern lighting, surrounded by treetop and mountain views, offering peace and quiet in a beautiful neighborhood situated and the end of a cul-de-sac in the Bird Streets. The several outdoor decks as well as the large grassy rear lawn, adjacent the pool and spa, make this home wonderful for entertaining. 4th bedroom has its own private entrance and perfect for a guest unit. Available just in time for the school year. 24 hour notice for showings.