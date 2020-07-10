All apartments in Calabasas
4111 MOURNING DOVE Way

4111 Mourning Dove Way · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Mourning Dove Way, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled and private home located in the Las Virgines Unified School District of Calabasas and w/in walking distance to Calabasas High. This 4/4 features high ceilings and modern lighting, surrounded by treetop and mountain views, offering peace and quiet in a beautiful neighborhood situated and the end of a cul-de-sac in the Bird Streets. The several outdoor decks as well as the large grassy rear lawn, adjacent the pool and spa, make this home wonderful for entertaining. 4th bedroom has its own private entrance and perfect for a guest unit. Available just in time for the school year. 24 hour notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way have any available units?
4111 MOURNING DOVE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way have?
Some of 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
4111 MOURNING DOVE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way pet-friendly?
No, 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way offer parking?
Yes, 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way offers parking.
Does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way have a pool?
Yes, 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way has a pool.
Does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way have accessible units?
No, 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 MOURNING DOVE Way has units with dishwashers.
