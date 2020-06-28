3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous Calabasas Hills Estate is located in the prime neighborhood of "Deer Springs" on a spacious corner lot, surrounded by lush rolling hills, hiking trails, community parks & fine shopping/dining. Enter to a large formal living room bursting with natural light, a newly remodeled gourmet chef's kitchen w/ stone counters, refinished cabinetry & stainless steel appliances...opening to the spacious family room with a cozy fireplace & glass sliders leading to the backyard entertaining area. Upstairs are three updated bedrooms with large closets, plush carpeting & hardwood flooring throughout. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet w/ built-in's, vaulted ceilings, separate sitting area & upgraded bath w/designer stone accents. Two car attached garage w/ direct access & laundry hook ups, Central A/C, dual pained windows throughout & designer fixtures. The backyard is perfect for entertaining featuring a beautiful sparkling pool and spa, surrounded by tranquil mountain views.