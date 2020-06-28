All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive

3802 Lost Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Lost Springs Drive, Calabasas, CA 91301
Deer Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous Calabasas Hills Estate is located in the prime neighborhood of "Deer Springs" on a spacious corner lot, surrounded by lush rolling hills, hiking trails, community parks & fine shopping/dining. Enter to a large formal living room bursting with natural light, a newly remodeled gourmet chef's kitchen w/ stone counters, refinished cabinetry & stainless steel appliances...opening to the spacious family room with a cozy fireplace & glass sliders leading to the backyard entertaining area. Upstairs are three updated bedrooms with large closets, plush carpeting & hardwood flooring throughout. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet w/ built-in's, vaulted ceilings, separate sitting area & upgraded bath w/designer stone accents. Two car attached garage w/ direct access & laundry hook ups, Central A/C, dual pained windows throughout & designer fixtures. The backyard is perfect for entertaining featuring a beautiful sparkling pool and spa, surrounded by tranquil mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive has a pool.
Does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 LOST SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
