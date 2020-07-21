All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 27045 Helmond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
27045 Helmond Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

27045 Helmond Dr

27045 Helmond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

27045 Helmond Drive, Calabasas, CA 91301
Saratoga Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Calabasas Pool Home - Lush Saratoga Hills Pool home with extensive upgrades to the beautiful backyard. Entertainer's dream with great spa, pool, lounge/entertaining areas, and outdoor surround sound. Remodeled Kitchen with large pantry and great view of yard. This home has lots of privacy and natural light. Upgraded bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Newer flooring throughout. Large fireplace in living room, large family room leads to separate patio on side yard. Home is well maintained. Las Virgenes School district. Centrally located near park, freeway and shopping.

(RLNE5634235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27045 Helmond Dr have any available units?
27045 Helmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 27045 Helmond Dr have?
Some of 27045 Helmond Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27045 Helmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27045 Helmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27045 Helmond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27045 Helmond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27045 Helmond Dr offer parking?
No, 27045 Helmond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 27045 Helmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27045 Helmond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27045 Helmond Dr have a pool?
Yes, 27045 Helmond Dr has a pool.
Does 27045 Helmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 27045 Helmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27045 Helmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 27045 Helmond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCalabasas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts