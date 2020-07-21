27045 Helmond Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub

Beautiful Calabasas Pool Home - Lush Saratoga Hills Pool home with extensive upgrades to the beautiful backyard. Entertainer's dream with great spa, pool, lounge/entertaining areas, and outdoor surround sound. Remodeled Kitchen with large pantry and great view of yard. This home has lots of privacy and natural light. Upgraded bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Newer flooring throughout. Large fireplace in living room, large family room leads to separate patio on side yard. Home is well maintained. Las Virgenes School district. Centrally located near park, freeway and shopping.



(RLNE5634235)