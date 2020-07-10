26947 Helmond Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Lovely Saratoga Hills home in award winning Las Virgines school district. Beautiful engineered wood throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and travertine tile. Huge yard, with pool, mature fruit trees, and lots of room for entertaining. Full bedroom and updated bath downstairs, along with convenient office/den. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms, along with ample storage and renovated bathroom. Close to schools, transportation, shopping, business, and thebeach! Welcome home to Saratoga Hills, Calabasas!