All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 26918 Alsace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
26918 Alsace Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM

26918 Alsace Drive

26918 Alsace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

26918 Alsace Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Exquisitely upgraded with the utmost attention to detail located in guard gated Mont Calabasas! Amazing resort quality backyard was featured on HGTV! Truly an outdoor living space you must see to believe. An entertainer's dream with custom pool and spa, water features, misters, fountains, custom awnings, bbq center with bar, separate covered pavillion with fireplace, wired for outdoor speakers, an outdoor shower, plus much more! Interior amenities include a fabulous master suite with sitting area and covered balcony with fireplace, bonus/game room, card room, downstairs bedroom with private bath, and custom paint throughout. Hundreds of thousands spent in upgrades! Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26918 Alsace Drive have any available units?
26918 Alsace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26918 Alsace Drive have?
Some of 26918 Alsace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26918 Alsace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26918 Alsace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26918 Alsace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26918 Alsace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26918 Alsace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26918 Alsace Drive does offer parking.
Does 26918 Alsace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26918 Alsace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26918 Alsace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26918 Alsace Drive has a pool.
Does 26918 Alsace Drive have accessible units?
No, 26918 Alsace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26918 Alsace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26918 Alsace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts