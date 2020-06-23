26918 Alsace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Exquisitely upgraded with the utmost attention to detail located in guard gated Mont Calabasas! Amazing resort quality backyard was featured on HGTV! Truly an outdoor living space you must see to believe. An entertainer's dream with custom pool and spa, water features, misters, fountains, custom awnings, bbq center with bar, separate covered pavillion with fireplace, wired for outdoor speakers, an outdoor shower, plus much more! Interior amenities include a fabulous master suite with sitting area and covered balcony with fireplace, bonus/game room, card room, downstairs bedroom with private bath, and custom paint throughout. Hundreds of thousands spent in upgrades! Truly a must see!