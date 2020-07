Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to the "Las Virgenes Village" in the highly desirable area of the Calabasas. This secluded corner suite offers a quite oasis and abundance of natural light any highly selective buyer will appreciate. Just steps away from cafes, dining, shopping and entertainment. This Three bedroom Three bath suite includes granite kitchen countertops, High vaulted ceilings, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Recessed Lighting, Carpet/Tile, Two car garage and Extra storage.