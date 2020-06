25580 Prado De Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

WELCOME TO THIS EXQUISITE HOME LOCATED IN THE CELEBRATED OAKS OF CALABASAS. UNDERSTATED ELEGANCE FLOWS THROUGHOUT THIS SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH ITS TRAVERTINE & DISTRESSED WOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM WOOD STAINED WINDOWS, DOORS, BASEBOARDS, & CROWN MOLDINGS THAT ADD TO THE HOME’S ELEGANCE. A CHEF’S KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CRAFTED CABINETRY, BUILT INS & STATE OF THE ART STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES OFFERS VIEWS & EASY ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ENJOY THE WITH VAST SALTWATER POOL WITH SPA, BUILT IN BBQ WITH HIGH END APPLIANCES, & SEPARATE FIRE PIT AREA, BOTH WITH SEATING. AND STILL PLENTY OF YARD TO ROAM IN. THIS HOME EASILY FITS THE DESIRABLE SO CAL INDOOR OUTDOOR LIVING WITH NUMEROUS FRENCH DOORS FOR OUTDOOR ACCESS FROM MANY AREAS. ALL BEDROOM ENSUITES ARE UPSTAIRS & HAVE LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS & CUSTOM BUILT INS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS PLENTIFUL WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT, SEPARATE SEATING AREA WITH FIREPLACE, BALCONY, HIS & HERS CUSTOM CLOSETS, SPACIOUS SHOWER, VANITY AREA, & EXTRA LARGE TUB. SPA LIKE MASTER BATH. UPSTAIRS LIVING ROOM PLUS OFFICE/ STUDY AREA WITH VERANDA MAKE IT THIS THE PERFECT PLAN FOR THOSE WHO SEEK SPACE. FRONT COURTYARD WITH FIREPLACE OFFERS A DETACHED CASITAS FOR HOME OFFICE/ THEATER/ GYM, OR PLAYROOM. THIS LUXURY ESTATE HAS IT ALL PLUS THE COMMUNITIES' STYLISH CLUB HOUSE, PARK/ PLAYGROUND, TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS, OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, & LARGE GYM. ALL THIS & LOCATED IN AWARD WINNING LAS VIRGENES SCHOOL DISTRICT MAKE THIS A LIFESTYLE TO ENJOY!