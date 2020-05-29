25330 PRADO DE AMBAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub media room

This exceptional Mediterranean Villa is a rare opportunity to own a stunning home in the coveted & guard-gated community, 'The Oaks'. At 7,200 SF of living space, this luminous home features soaring ceilings & French doors throughout, all centered around a beautifully remodeled courtyard & fireplace. The Master Suite features a separate sitting room & balcony w views of the backyard & canyons, his&hers bathrooms, walk-in closet, & gym. W a total of 5 well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, add'l luxury living spaces include a screening room, formal dining, upstairs den, office, & openconcept living room wgourmet kitchen & breakfast area. The meticulously landscaped backyard boasts a grassy lawn, mature fruit trees, pool & spa w waterfalls &swim-up bar, kitchen,& entertaining areas. A rare feature to any home in The Oaks, the permitted guesthouse makes a perfect cabana room or space of your imagination & is a true entertainer's paradise in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Calabasas.