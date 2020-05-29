All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:11 AM

25330 PRADO DE AMBAR

25330 Prado De Ámbar · No Longer Available
Location

25330 Prado De Ámbar, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
This exceptional Mediterranean Villa is a rare opportunity to own a stunning home in the coveted & guard-gated community, 'The Oaks'. At 7,200 SF of living space, this luminous home features soaring ceilings & French doors throughout, all centered around a beautifully remodeled courtyard & fireplace. The Master Suite features a separate sitting room & balcony w views of the backyard & canyons, his&hers bathrooms, walk-in closet, & gym. W a total of 5 well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, add'l luxury living spaces include a screening room, formal dining, upstairs den, office, & openconcept living room wgourmet kitchen & breakfast area. The meticulously landscaped backyard boasts a grassy lawn, mature fruit trees, pool & spa w waterfalls &swim-up bar, kitchen,& entertaining areas. A rare feature to any home in The Oaks, the permitted guesthouse makes a perfect cabana room or space of your imagination & is a true entertainer's paradise in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Calabasas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR have any available units?
25330 PRADO DE AMBAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR have?
Some of 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR currently offering any rent specials?
25330 PRADO DE AMBAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR pet-friendly?
No, 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR offer parking?
Yes, 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR offers parking.
Does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR have a pool?
Yes, 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR has a pool.
Does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR have accessible units?
No, 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR does not have accessible units.
Does 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25330 PRADO DE AMBAR has units with dishwashers.
