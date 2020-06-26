All apartments in Calabasas
24755 Calle Largo
24755 Calle Largo

24755 Calle Largo · No Longer Available
Location

24755 Calle Largo, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Attractive 3+3 two story home in the exclusive "Calabasas Hills" gated community. Bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings and windows everywhere for a great indoor/outdoor feel. The downstairs features a formal living room with fireplace,dining area and beautiful new laminate floors Excellent street and curb appeal. Private backyard with patio and lots of grassy play areas. Two car attached garage. Renowned Las Virgenes School District including the award winning Bay Laurel Elementary. Property includes direct access to the private Calabasas Lake as well as two pools and a spa. Close proximity to the Calabasas Commons,dining,entertainment and local beaches. Come see this great house and neighborhood! Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24755 Calle Largo have any available units?
24755 Calle Largo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24755 Calle Largo have?
Some of 24755 Calle Largo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24755 Calle Largo currently offering any rent specials?
24755 Calle Largo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24755 Calle Largo pet-friendly?
No, 24755 Calle Largo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24755 Calle Largo offer parking?
Yes, 24755 Calle Largo offers parking.
Does 24755 Calle Largo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24755 Calle Largo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24755 Calle Largo have a pool?
Yes, 24755 Calle Largo has a pool.
Does 24755 Calle Largo have accessible units?
No, 24755 Calle Largo does not have accessible units.
Does 24755 Calle Largo have units with dishwashers?
No, 24755 Calle Largo does not have units with dishwashers.

