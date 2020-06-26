24755 Calle Largo

Amenities

Attractive 3+3 two story home in the exclusive "Calabasas Hills" gated community. Bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings and windows everywhere for a great indoor/outdoor feel. The downstairs features a formal living room with fireplace,dining area and beautiful new laminate floors Excellent street and curb appeal. Private backyard with patio and lots of grassy play areas. Two car attached garage. Renowned Las Virgenes School District including the award winning Bay Laurel Elementary. Property includes direct access to the private Calabasas Lake as well as two pools and a spa. Close proximity to the Calabasas Commons,dining,entertainment and local beaches. Come see this great house and neighborhood! Move in ready.