Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
24726 Via Madera
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

24726 Via Madera

24726 Vía Madera · No Longer Available
Location

24726 Vía Madera, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home in prestigious 24-hour guard gated community of Calabasas Hills. this lovely, clean and freshly painted home offers three bedrooms and a great office ( 4th bedroom is used as an office with a desk and cabinets. Spacious master bath and large walk in closet. 2car attached garage. Wood floor throughout. Ope floor plan, nice full kitchen with breakfast nook. Lush backyard with beautiful roses and green grass. Easy access to the award winning Bay Laurel elementary school the Commons and Calabasas lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24726 Via Madera have any available units?
24726 Via Madera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 24726 Via Madera currently offering any rent specials?
24726 Via Madera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24726 Via Madera pet-friendly?
No, 24726 Via Madera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24726 Via Madera offer parking?
Yes, 24726 Via Madera offers parking.
Does 24726 Via Madera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24726 Via Madera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24726 Via Madera have a pool?
No, 24726 Via Madera does not have a pool.
Does 24726 Via Madera have accessible units?
No, 24726 Via Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 24726 Via Madera have units with dishwashers?
No, 24726 Via Madera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24726 Via Madera have units with air conditioning?
No, 24726 Via Madera does not have units with air conditioning.

