24726 Via Madera

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home in prestigious 24-hour guard gated community of Calabasas Hills. this lovely, clean and freshly painted home offers three bedrooms and a great office ( 4th bedroom is used as an office with a desk and cabinets. Spacious master bath and large walk in closet. 2car attached garage. Wood floor throughout. Ope floor plan, nice full kitchen with breakfast nook. Lush backyard with beautiful roses and green grass. Easy access to the award winning Bay Laurel elementary school the Commons and Calabasas lake.