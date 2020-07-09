All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

24614 Calle Ardilla

24614 Calle Ardilla · No Longer Available
Location

24614 Calle Ardilla, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this completely remodeled and gorgeous gated community home in the Calabasas Hills! This house features 5 beds, 3 bath, at almost 2600 sqft. The first floor has a guest room with 1 full bathroom, as well a grand wine cabinet, and the second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom on the second floor has an outstanding walk-in closet, fit with large amounts of storage. Moving downstairs, the completely remodeled kitchen features full stainless steel appliances and a large granite countertop cooking / serving area. Also, a large living room with a large fireplace, and another separate living area. Outside, a beautiful covered stone patio, as well as an amazing stone barbecue area, as well as a lounging and entertaining space. House also has a 2 car garage.This gated community comes with two 24 hour security guard gates, 2 amazing playgrounds, 2 pools, and a jacuzzi, perfect for leisure and fun for family and children. Home is also walking distance to the Calabasas Commons, shopping centers, parks, and the award winning Bay Laurel Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24614 Calle Ardilla have any available units?
24614 Calle Ardilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24614 Calle Ardilla have?
Some of 24614 Calle Ardilla's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24614 Calle Ardilla currently offering any rent specials?
24614 Calle Ardilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24614 Calle Ardilla pet-friendly?
No, 24614 Calle Ardilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24614 Calle Ardilla offer parking?
Yes, 24614 Calle Ardilla offers parking.
Does 24614 Calle Ardilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24614 Calle Ardilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24614 Calle Ardilla have a pool?
Yes, 24614 Calle Ardilla has a pool.
Does 24614 Calle Ardilla have accessible units?
No, 24614 Calle Ardilla does not have accessible units.
Does 24614 Calle Ardilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 24614 Calle Ardilla does not have units with dishwashers.

