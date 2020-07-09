24614 Calle Ardilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this completely remodeled and gorgeous gated community home in the Calabasas Hills! This house features 5 beds, 3 bath, at almost 2600 sqft. The first floor has a guest room with 1 full bathroom, as well a grand wine cabinet, and the second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom on the second floor has an outstanding walk-in closet, fit with large amounts of storage. Moving downstairs, the completely remodeled kitchen features full stainless steel appliances and a large granite countertop cooking / serving area. Also, a large living room with a large fireplace, and another separate living area. Outside, a beautiful covered stone patio, as well as an amazing stone barbecue area, as well as a lounging and entertaining space. House also has a 2 car garage.This gated community comes with two 24 hour security guard gates, 2 amazing playgrounds, 2 pools, and a jacuzzi, perfect for leisure and fun for family and children. Home is also walking distance to the Calabasas Commons, shopping centers, parks, and the award winning Bay Laurel Elementary School.