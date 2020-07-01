23350 Park Sorrento

Amenities

Enjoy lakefront living in Calabasas at this two-story, 2,150 sq ft. townhome. Within walking distance to the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center and The Commons shopping mall. Enter through a private courtyard into a well-lit foyer with vaulted ceilings throughout. This home features walnut hardwood flooring, decorative iron staircase railing, recessed lighting, one full-height fireplace and granite kitchen countertops. Step out onto the pergola covered back patio into a fully fenced backyard with gate access just steps to the water. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs, each with their own full bathroom. The master bedroom extends into a lake view sitting area and the two other bedrooms have front balcony access overlooking the greenbelt.