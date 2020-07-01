All apartments in Calabasas
23350 Park Sorrento

23350 Park Sorrento · No Longer Available
Location

23350 Park Sorrento, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
tennis court
Enjoy lakefront living in Calabasas at this two-story, 2,150 sq ft. townhome. Within walking distance to the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center and The Commons shopping mall. Enter through a private courtyard into a well-lit foyer with vaulted ceilings throughout. This home features walnut hardwood flooring, decorative iron staircase railing, recessed lighting, one full-height fireplace and granite kitchen countertops. Step out onto the pergola covered back patio into a fully fenced backyard with gate access just steps to the water. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs, each with their own full bathroom. The master bedroom extends into a lake view sitting area and the two other bedrooms have front balcony access overlooking the greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23350 Park Sorrento have any available units?
23350 Park Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23350 Park Sorrento have?
Some of 23350 Park Sorrento's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23350 Park Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
23350 Park Sorrento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23350 Park Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 23350 Park Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23350 Park Sorrento offer parking?
No, 23350 Park Sorrento does not offer parking.
Does 23350 Park Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23350 Park Sorrento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23350 Park Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 23350 Park Sorrento has a pool.
Does 23350 Park Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 23350 Park Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 23350 Park Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
No, 23350 Park Sorrento does not have units with dishwashers.

