Last updated August 29 2019

22835 Carsamba Drive

Location

22835 Carsamba Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
VIEWS, POOL & GRASSY AREA!! Holy cow! Pretty much what everyone is looking for in MULWOOD...and did I mention we have 6 BEDROOMS + A BONUS ROOM AND AN ENORMOUS OFFICE (8 total potential bedrooms)!! Freshly painted & cleaned, this home is ready and has plenty of room here for the entire family. This much loved and well maintained home feels light, bright and airy. From the moment you walk inside, you know it is something special. On the main level, find a formal living space, dining area, newly UPDATED KITCHEN w/quartz counters & stainless appliances, family room, 1 bedroom, bonus room & separate laundry room. Upstairs find 5 more bedrooms—all the kids can be near you & together! The master bedroom offers plenty of space and storage, including a private alcove great for an en-suite office!! Newly remodeled upstairs bathrooms, newer hardwood and bamboo floors, and recessed lighting. Included is a 28kW solar electrical system, conventional and solar heating system for the pool/spa, and a quiet, flat, end of the cul-de-sac location for bike-riding and playing catch. Also NEWLY REMODELED OUTDOOR BBQ AREA with matching Quartz counters from the kitchen, new hardware, doors, beverage center, sink & faucet! Added bonus is this home is walking distance to award winning Las Virgenes elementary, middle, and high-schools. Don't wait on this one.....RUN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22835 Carsamba Drive have any available units?
22835 Carsamba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22835 Carsamba Drive have?
Some of 22835 Carsamba Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22835 Carsamba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22835 Carsamba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22835 Carsamba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22835 Carsamba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 22835 Carsamba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22835 Carsamba Drive offers parking.
Does 22835 Carsamba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22835 Carsamba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22835 Carsamba Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22835 Carsamba Drive has a pool.
Does 22835 Carsamba Drive have accessible units?
No, 22835 Carsamba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22835 Carsamba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22835 Carsamba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
