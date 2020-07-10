22835 Carsamba Drive

Amenities

VIEWS, POOL & GRASSY AREA!! Holy cow! Pretty much what everyone is looking for in MULWOOD...and did I mention we have 6 BEDROOMS + A BONUS ROOM AND AN ENORMOUS OFFICE (8 total potential bedrooms)!! Freshly painted & cleaned, this home is ready and has plenty of room here for the entire family. This much loved and well maintained home feels light, bright and airy. From the moment you walk inside, you know it is something special. On the main level, find a formal living space, dining area, newly UPDATED KITCHEN w/quartz counters & stainless appliances, family room, 1 bedroom, bonus room & separate laundry room. Upstairs find 5 more bedrooms—all the kids can be near you & together! The master bedroom offers plenty of space and storage, including a private alcove great for an en-suite office!! Newly remodeled upstairs bathrooms, newer hardwood and bamboo floors, and recessed lighting. Included is a 28kW solar electrical system, conventional and solar heating system for the pool/spa, and a quiet, flat, end of the cul-de-sac location for bike-riding and playing catch. Also NEWLY REMODELED OUTDOOR BBQ AREA with matching Quartz counters from the kitchen, new hardware, doors, beverage center, sink & faucet! Added bonus is this home is walking distance to award winning Las Virgenes elementary, middle, and high-schools. Don't wait on this one.....RUN!