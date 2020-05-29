22747 Brandywine Drive

Amenities

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greater Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas, this lease opportunity offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in a 2523 SFR on a 15,000 SF lot, and offers a sparkling pool for summer fun and relaxation! Offering BRAND NEW stylish laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, low maintenance yard and both an upstairs and downstairs master suites its a must see! Other outstanding features of this home are walking distance to award winning Las Virgenes School District Elementary, Middle, and Calabasas High School, 3 car garage, tons of additional storage, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and an open floorplan. Don't miss this awesome opportunity to call Calabasas home!