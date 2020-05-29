All apartments in Calabasas
22747 Brandywine Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

22747 Brandywine Drive

22747 Brandywine Drive · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22747 Brandywine Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greater Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas, this lease opportunity offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in a 2523 SFR on a 15,000 SF lot, and offers a sparkling pool for summer fun and relaxation! Offering BRAND NEW stylish laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, low maintenance yard and both an upstairs and downstairs master suites its a must see! Other outstanding features of this home are walking distance to award winning Las Virgenes School District Elementary, Middle, and Calabasas High School, 3 car garage, tons of additional storage, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and an open floorplan. Don't miss this awesome opportunity to call Calabasas home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22747 Brandywine Drive have any available units?
22747 Brandywine Drive has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22747 Brandywine Drive have?
Some of 22747 Brandywine Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22747 Brandywine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22747 Brandywine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22747 Brandywine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22747 Brandywine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 22747 Brandywine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22747 Brandywine Drive does offer parking.
Does 22747 Brandywine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22747 Brandywine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22747 Brandywine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22747 Brandywine Drive has a pool.
Does 22747 Brandywine Drive have accessible units?
No, 22747 Brandywine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22747 Brandywine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22747 Brandywine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
