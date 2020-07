Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub pet friendly

Gated Braewood Calabasas 4+3 Pool Home - Gated Braewood Calabasas home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath's. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled, this home is located on a cul-de-sac with a great private backyard that features a sparkling pool and spa. The step- down family room has beautiful French doors and a romantic granite fireplace. The living room features high ceilings and opens to the formal dining room. LVUSD!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5083014)