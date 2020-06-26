22100 Dardenne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Private view estate tucked away at the top of a cul-de-sac, in the very desirable Mulholland Heights neighborhood of Calabasas. This beautiful property offers stunning panoramic city and canyon views. Set behind private gates, with a long driveway, surrounded by lush landscape, and backing to hundreds of acres of open space, this property is a rare find. Featuring an open floor plan with high ceilings and walls of light, this home is the epitome of indoor outdoor California Living! The formal living room features a beautiful fireplace and is adjacent to the elegant formal dining room. Entertain in the brand new designer kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, elegant marble counter tops, modern back splashes, gorgeous pendant lighting, and top of the line appliances. Kitchen opens to the large family room that features a cozy fireplace and outdoor views. Incredible sun room runs the length of the home and offers a light-filled space to work, workout or just lounge. Master retreat features separate office or workout studio, walk-in closets, beautifully updated master bath, and a huge walk-out balcony offering the most magical of views. Park-like backyard offers a sparkling pool, large covered patio, grassy play area, and of course...those spectacular views. Property backs to acres of open space, just open your back gate and hike for miles...and no neighbors behind you, just awe-inspiring beauty!