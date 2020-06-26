All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM

22100 Dardenne Street

22100 Dardenne Street · No Longer Available
Location

22100 Dardenne Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Private view estate tucked away at the top of a cul-de-sac, in the very desirable Mulholland Heights neighborhood of Calabasas. This beautiful property offers stunning panoramic city and canyon views. Set behind private gates, with a long driveway, surrounded by lush landscape, and backing to hundreds of acres of open space, this property is a rare find. Featuring an open floor plan with high ceilings and walls of light, this home is the epitome of indoor outdoor California Living! The formal living room features a beautiful fireplace and is adjacent to the elegant formal dining room. Entertain in the brand new designer kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, elegant marble counter tops, modern back splashes, gorgeous pendant lighting, and top of the line appliances. Kitchen opens to the large family room that features a cozy fireplace and outdoor views. Incredible sun room runs the length of the home and offers a light-filled space to work, workout or just lounge. Master retreat features separate office or workout studio, walk-in closets, beautifully updated master bath, and a huge walk-out balcony offering the most magical of views. Park-like backyard offers a sparkling pool, large covered patio, grassy play area, and of course...those spectacular views. Property backs to acres of open space, just open your back gate and hike for miles...and no neighbors behind you, just awe-inspiring beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22100 Dardenne Street have any available units?
22100 Dardenne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22100 Dardenne Street have?
Some of 22100 Dardenne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22100 Dardenne Street currently offering any rent specials?
22100 Dardenne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22100 Dardenne Street pet-friendly?
No, 22100 Dardenne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 22100 Dardenne Street offer parking?
Yes, 22100 Dardenne Street offers parking.
Does 22100 Dardenne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22100 Dardenne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22100 Dardenne Street have a pool?
Yes, 22100 Dardenne Street has a pool.
Does 22100 Dardenne Street have accessible units?
No, 22100 Dardenne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22100 Dardenne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22100 Dardenne Street has units with dishwashers.
