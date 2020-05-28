2112 Easton DR

Amenities

Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Beautiful hardwood floors line the home throughout. The large chefs kitchen comes fully equipped with top of the line appliances, easy access to the formal dining room, and large peninsula for casual dining. Conveniently located right off of El Camino Real, and just a few minutes to Bart, Caltrain, SFO Airport, and delicious local restaurants, this home is the perfect rental for all Bay Area families.