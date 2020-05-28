All apartments in Burlingame
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

2112 Easton DR

2112 Easton Drive · (415) 271-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010
Easton Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 2918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Beautiful hardwood floors line the home throughout. The large chefs kitchen comes fully equipped with top of the line appliances, easy access to the formal dining room, and large peninsula for casual dining. Conveniently located right off of El Camino Real, and just a few minutes to Bart, Caltrain, SFO Airport, and delicious local restaurants, this home is the perfect rental for all Bay Area families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Easton DR have any available units?
2112 Easton DR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2112 Easton DR have?
Some of 2112 Easton DR's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Easton DR currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Easton DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Easton DR pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Easton DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 2112 Easton DR offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Easton DR does offer parking.
Does 2112 Easton DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Easton DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Easton DR have a pool?
No, 2112 Easton DR does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Easton DR have accessible units?
No, 2112 Easton DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Easton DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Easton DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Easton DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Easton DR does not have units with air conditioning.
